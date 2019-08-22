Families get back-to-school info at resource fair

A Back to School Resource Fair sponsored by South Dakota Parent Connection is at Rushmore Mall Saturday, Aug. 24.

The fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be near Victoria’s Secret in the mall.

According to a release from Rushmore Mall, vendors from local and community service organizations will share information and resources about programs and services available to families.

Organizations include:

• Base Medical

• Bethany Christian Services

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills

• Children’s Home Society

• Children’s Therapy Services/Little Owls Daycare/Preschool

• CSD Communication Service for the Deaf

• Front Porch Coalition

• Inspire Education LLC

• Lifeways, Inc.

• NAMI SD

• Northern Plains Eye Foundation (Free Vision Screenings for 6-months to 12 years with consent form)

• Positive Relationship Skills

• Rapid Area Schools FREE Regifting Store

• SDSU College of Nursing - Native American Nursing & Education Center

• SDSU Extension-Nutrition Assistant

• Seventh Circuit CASA Program

• South Dakota Parent Connection

• South Dakota Parent Teacher Association

• South Dakota School for the Deaf

• South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center

• Transition Services Liaison Project

• Uplifting Parents Program/Catholic Social Services

• Working Against Violence Inc.

• YMCA of Rapid City

