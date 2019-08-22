Families get back-to-school info at resource fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV.) - A Back to School Resource Fair sponsored by South Dakota Parent Connection is at Rushmore Mall Saturday, Aug. 24.
The fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be near Victoria’s Secret in the mall.
According to a release from Rushmore Mall, vendors from local and community service organizations will share information and resources about programs and services available to families.
Organizations include:
• Base Medical
• Bethany Christian Services
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills
• Children’s Home Society
• Children’s Therapy Services/Little Owls Daycare/Preschool
• CSD Communication Service for the Deaf
• Front Porch Coalition
• Inspire Education LLC
• Lifeways, Inc.
• NAMI SD
• Northern Plains Eye Foundation (Free Vision Screenings for 6-months to 12 years with consent form)
• Positive Relationship Skills
• Rapid Area Schools FREE Regifting Store
• SDSU College of Nursing - Native American Nursing & Education Center
• SDSU Extension-Nutrition Assistant
• Seventh Circuit CASA Program
• South Dakota Parent Connection
• South Dakota Parent Teacher Association
• South Dakota School for the Deaf
• South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center
• Transition Services Liaison Project
• Uplifting Parents Program/Catholic Social Services
• Working Against Violence Inc.
• YMCA of Rapid City