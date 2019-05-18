Fallen submariners honored with bell-ringing ceremony

On Saturday submarine veterans honored more 3,500 submariners who died while serving and defending the United States.

And they honored these fallen heroes with a bell-ringing ceremony in Rapid City.

The James Madison Reunion Association held a reunion for submarine veterans of the USS James Madison.

The USS James Madison is one of the 41 Polaris missile-carrying submarines developed in the late 50s and throughout the 60s, carrying missiles to protect our country.

One of the submariners says he feels honored to be a part of the bell ceremony.

"Part of the mission of the United States Submarine Veterans is to continually recognize and remember those that lost their lives serving on board our submarines, specifically World War II submarines. We lost 52. We're also recognizing three other submarines that were lost after the war: the USS Stickleback, the Scorpion, and the Thresher," Wiley Cress says, member of the United States Submarine Veterans.

The Madison was commissioned in 1965 and was decommissioned on November 20, 1992.