Fall River bridge named for Edgemont soldier who died in WW II

South Dakota is honoring the state’s fallen military heroes by renaming bridges for them.

Gov. Kristi Noem launched the new Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program Wednesday with a ceremony for the 2LT Maynard C. Freemole Memorial Bridge on US 38/North River Street in Hot Springs.

Second Lt. Maynard C. Freemole is a World War II soldier from Edgemont who died in combat on Dec. 16, 1943, three months before his 21st birthday.

“Maynard Freemole and other fallen heroes sacrificed their lives so that we can go on living as a free people, free to choose our own destiny in this great nation,” said Noem. “This is a way we can memorialize the sacrifices of our heroes. Their legacies will live on.”

The state program will dedicate state bridges after South Dakotans who died while in active service. More than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice.

