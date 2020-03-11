Facts about COVID-19

COVID-19 has spread to many parts of the world and most recently here in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave out steps you can take to help better protect yourself.

To help stop the miss information and rumors going around, here are five facts straight from the CDC's website.

Fact one, diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Fact two, some people are at a greater risk of getting COVID-19. Like people who have been in close contact with a person known to have the disease or people who live in or have recently been in an area with an ongoing spread. Also, older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a greater risk.

Fact three, someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people. The CDC recommends a self- quarantine of 14 days for people who think they may have been exposed.

Fact four, you can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath. Make sure to call ahead before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about any recent travel and your symptoms.

Fact five, There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.

Cover your cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

And if soap and water are not available you can use hand sanitizer made up of at least sixty percent alcohol.

But even after washing your hands or using hand sanitizer, you're going to be touching your phone. So you're going to want to make sure your phone and your phone case are clean throughout the day.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.