Facebook takes down influence campaign linked to Saudi government

Facebook has taken down hundreds of pages linked to Saudi Arabia.

The company announced Thursday the accounts were part of a covert influence campaign, or as Facebook dubbed it: “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

According to the social media giant, operatives with ties to the Saudi government used fake personas to create accounts, pages and groups.

They were made to look like they were created by legitimate news outlets or local people from the Middle East and North Africa.

The network of fake pages typically posted in Arabic and portrayed the Saudi government in a positive light.

The posts also criticized neighboring countries and questioned the credibility of organizations like the Al-Jazeera news network and Amnesty International.

Together, the pages pulled down by Facebook had more than a million followers, though it isn't known how many of them were authentic.

Facebook said it’s shared its findings with law enforcement officials.

