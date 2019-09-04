FCC Commissioner visits Lead, Rapid City, and Pine Ridge Reservation

One of the 5 members who make up the Federal Communications Commission in Washington D.C. has been visiting multiple sites in Western South Dakota this week, focusing on expanding rural access to broadband internet.

Thursday Commissioner Brendan Carr will be part of a field hearing in Sioux Falls being held by Senator John Thune on the benefits of rural broadband.

Carr says he's here to see firsthand the challenges of getting broadband into hard to serve areas, and the opportunities that come when you get that connection.

Tuesday he was in Lead looking at how connectivity plays a key role in the success of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

Wednesday he made several stops on the Pine Ridge Reservation before heading to a farm in Midland.

"Right now precision agriculture is bringing so much efficiency to the farm, and unless you have that broadband connection to the facility, you're not gonna realize that full potential. So whether it's precision ag, whether it's educational opportunities, telehealth, bringing broadband to a community can be a game changer," Commissioner Carr says.

Carr says, there's a lot of innovation that comes out of rural America, and getting broadband connections will help people realize their full potential.