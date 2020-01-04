FBI joins search for 2 Idaho missing children

The FBI and Idaho law enforcement are beginning to go over evidence collected while searching over the home of the man they think is involved with the disappearance of two Idaho children, missing since September.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, have been missing since September. (Source: FCSO/Handouts/Rexburg PD/Handouts/KSTU/KIFI/CNN)

Authorities served a search warrant Friday at the home of Chad Daybell.

Fremont County authorities returned to the home they responded to in October when Tammy Daybell was found dead from what they first ruled as natural causes.

This time, they’re here with the FBI and Rexburg PD, looking for forensic evidence.

“That’s what looking for hoping to find is something that help identify if there was something that was used in her death,” said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.

Tammy Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, remarried weeks after his wife’s death - to Lori Vallow.

Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September.

“Those are the two pieces of this and how related not quite sure, but do believe they are related,” Humphries said.

Tammy Daybells’s death is now suspicious, authorities said.

Her body was exhumed in Utah, but he says they’re still weeks out from seeing autopsy results.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow have disappeared and refuse to cooperate.

“We do think they’ve left Idaho. That’s about all,” Humphries said.

Chad Daybell’s adult children, who Humphries said live at the home, also haven’t talked to them.

They didn’t have any comment when we knocked on the door Friday night.

Fremont County will work on figuring out how Tammy Daybell died, while Rexburg Police continue to look for the children and hopefully get answers to how this is all related and if the kids are OK.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll be processing and testing everything they gathered.

