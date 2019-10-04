FBI: South Dakota violent crime rate drops

For the first time in five years, South Dakota’s violent crime numbers have declined, according to the FBI’s just-released 2018 Crime in the United States Report.

The number of violent crimes dropped 4.9 percent from 2017. The estimated rate of violent crime in South Dakota was 404.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, the biggest drop was in murders and non-negligent homicides, which declined by 56 percent.

The estimated number of violent crimes in the United States as a whole decreased 3.3 percent from the 2017 number. The national violent crime rate fell 3.9 percent when compared with the 2017 rate. This was the second consecutive year that violent crime has decreased nationwide.

