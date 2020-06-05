Extensive damage from building fire in Wanblee

On Friday morning, Jackson County Fire Departments responded to a reported smoke and flames from a building in Wanblee.

The fire threatened adjacent buildings in the community, but firefighters were able to confine the fire and eventually put out the flames.

The building was un-occupied and received extensive damage. No injuries were reported

The agencies that responded to the fire include Pennington County 911, Interior Volunteer Fire Department, Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.