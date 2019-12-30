Explosion at Harms Oil in Aberdeen, 3 injured

Authorities in Brown County are responding to an explosion at Harms Oil in Aberdeen where three people have been reported injured.

Co-owner of Harms Oil Jason Harms told KSFY News the incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at the Harms Oil maintenance shop on West U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen.

He said three people were inside the building at the time of the explosion. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, Harms said he's unsure what caused the explosion.

Several agencies are on scene, including Brown County Emergency Management. Authorities have closed U.S. Highway 12 is closed at 133rd Street.

KSFY news reporter Ryan Martin is on the scene. This story is developing.