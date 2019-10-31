Expect to see slash piles burning in the Black Hills

Crews are at work across the Black Hills, burning thousands of hand and machine slash piles.

“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” said Jason Virtue, Acting Black Hills National Forest Fire Management Officer.

People will see smoke in the Black Hills for the next several months. Operations will continue through the winter as conditions permit.

Firefighters continually monitor and check the piles for several days after they have been lit.

“Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months,” Virtue said.

The piles were created from timber sale slash and tree-thinning operations.

