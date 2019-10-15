Exhausted dog rescued after lying down, refusing to move on Utah trail

A 190-pound dog and his owner were rescued from a hiking trail in Utah after the dog got exhausted about two miles into the trip.

Floyd, a 3-year-old mastiff, became exhausted while on a hike with his owner up the Grandeur Peak trail near Salt Lake City. (Source: Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Floyd, a 3-year-old mastiff, went for a hike Sunday with his owner up the Grandeur Peak trail near Salt Lake City. But when it was time to come down, the dog was too exhausted. He lay down and wouldn’t move.

Other hikers called the Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team around 6:30 p.m. after they passed Floyd on the trail and saw he and his owner needed help. Police say temperatures in the area were quickly dropping.

"The team is completely volunteer," said Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department, which works with the sheriff's search and rescue team. "They had no hesitation whatsoever, even when they heard it was a dog."

The rescue team strapped the 190-pound Floyd to their stretcher and carried him back down the trail. The whole rescue took about four hours.

"Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted," said the rescue team in a Facebook post.

Amy Sandoval commented on the Facebook post, saying Floyd is her brother’s dog. She says the group took a wrong turn, which made it difficult for them to get back on the trail. It left Floyd exhausted.

"My brother never left his side," she wrote. "He was going to sleep with him overnight."

She thanked the search and rescue team and added that Floyd is now resting at home.

