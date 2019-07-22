Excessive rain postpones Sturgis construction projects

With multiple flash floods over the last few weeks, most people are hoping for sunshine and warmth as summer continues in the Black Hills.

The city of Sturgis usually does many construction projects before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but so far this month, the Sturgis area received more than seven inches of rain.

That's more than four times the normal amount for this time of year according to the National Weather Service.

"Absolutely. Our construction schedule has been impacted by the recent rains that we've received just like every other community. It has delayed a lot of our projects, however, most of our projects are scheduled to be closed down as we're going into the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally," said Rick Bush, the public works director for the city of Sturgis.

Summer is usually a busy time for construction, but city projects like the 7th Street bridge repairs will be postponed until after the Rally.

In addition to the weather delaying building, Bush says the Public Works Department normally has blackout dates where no city construction projects take place during the Rally.

The reason? Safety.

"Just because of the masses the sheer number of people that we have in our community. Most of them on two wheels riding a motorcycle, very difficult for us to have any kind of roads torn up or any other projects going on just because it makes it difficult for people to get around and travel throughout the community when we have so many guests in town," said Bush.

If anyone comes across a cone zone, Bush advises everyone to slow down.

"Pay attention to their surroundings. I know that stretch on between Sturgis and Rapid City comes to a halt very quickly down where they're doing the work on the bridges ... so just caution everybody to take their time, have patience and be aware of their surroundings."