Events at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center postponed

Craig Baltzer, the executive director of the Civic Center says there will be some rescheduling and each individual event organizer will make their own decision on how to handle the refund, but it will take some time to complete the process. Baltzer points out that not all of the events are cancelled or postponed. So far, the Civic Center sees most impact in March. Baltzer agrees that the virus outbreak has affected their business but it depends on how long the situation will go on before they make any adjustments on their operation.

Baltzer encourages people to check the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center website or gotmine.com to find out the updated schedule or announcement.

