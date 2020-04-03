Even with 'flattening the curve' SD expects thousands to have COVID-19

When you just hear the statistic, an estimated 30 to 70 percent of South Dakotans could contract COVID-19 before the virus subsides, the scenario is bleak.

(KOTA TV)

However, Gov. Kristi Noem stresses that 80 percent of people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus show little to no symptoms. Coupled with that are the current actions South Dakotans are taking to “flattened the curve.”

“I appreciate that the people of South Dakota have taken this seriously,” Noem said during a Friday news conference. “They, when asked, have stepped up to the challenge and have done exactly what we have asked them to do to protect their families and to make sure we are in a good position to deal with this virus going across the state.”

This pushes back the date the virus is expected to peak; giving the state breathing room to prepare. The peak is now projected as sometime mid to late June. That’s just the peak of the virus; not when people are out of danger. That isn’t expected to happen until possibly the end of August.

Data suggests that South Dakota has flattened the curve enough that the state is now looking at the number of people who would be sick at one time during the peak of the virus is cut in half. “Which is fantastic,” Noem said.

When South Dakota hits it’s peak for infections, there will be an expected need for 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators. That is based on computer models that claim about 5 percent of people with COVID-19 would need to be hospitalized and 26 percent of them would need ventilators.

“It is a very serious situation. A lot of people will have mild to no symptoms but there are people who will get very sick; and there are people who will not get better,” Noem said.

In early March, the state estimated that 30 percent of the population would probably contract COVID-19. That estimate has ballooned to anywhere from 30 to 70 percent; 265,000 to 600,000 people out of a population of more than 882,235.

Currently, only two people have died due to COVID-19. The state is hesitant to give an estimate on how many people could die but it could be anywhere from 0.5 to 3 percent of those infected.

