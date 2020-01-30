Ethics committee to House members: Knock off the fake stuff

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics is concerned that representatives are, unknowingly and sometimes willingly, spreading fake and distorted information.

The ethics committee sent a memorandum to House members, officers and employees reminding them they have to be careful when sharing information via email, websites and social media.

This is reportedly the first time the ethics committee has taking representatives to task on the use of fake images and videos on social media.

In part, the memo states:

“Manipulation of images and videos that are intended to mislead the public can harm that discourse and reflect discreditably on the House. Moreover, Members or their staff posting deep fakes could erode public trust, affect public discourse, or sway an election.

“Accordingly, Members, officers, and employees posting deep fakes or other audio-visual distortions intended to mislead the public may be in violation of the Code of Official Conduct.

“Prior to disseminating any image, video, or audio file by electronic means, including social media, Members and staff are expected to take reasonable efforts to consider whether such representations are deep fakes or are intentionally distorted to mislead the public.”

While memo doesn't give examples, it comes after Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) tweeted a doctored photo of President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Gosar said, in the tweet, “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”

The problem is, the original photo was Obama and the Indian prime minister in 2011. The doctored photo replaced the prime minister with Rouhani. Obama and Rouhani have never met.

The committee also stressed that representatives are responsible for the actions of their staff.

