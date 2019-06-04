Employees start training at Rapid City Airtanker Base

When there's a wildfire, Airtankers are sometimes sent out to tackle the blaze from the skies and keep the fire from spreading.

To load flame retardant on these planes, they have to be taken to specific locations. Here in Rapid City, they do so at the Airtank Base near Rapid City Regional Airport. The base is open June through September and employees spent Tuesday reviewing base ramp operations, covering risk management information and other activities, now that the base is open for the season.

"Some of the people here are just refreshing, doing what they've done in the past and others are new and receiving their training for the first time. But we here at the base will have recurring training every two weeks if we're not busy where we'll go over some of these same slides same protocols and procedures," says Airtanker Base manager, Gordon Schafer.

The employees at the base also provide a "home away from home" as Schafer calls it. They provide logistical support, as well as an areas for wildfire crews to relax, offering food and drink when necessary.