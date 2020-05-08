Emergency shelter for sick homeless unveiled at the Civic Center

Rapid City has spent the past several weeks transforming the Civic Center's Rushmore Hall into an Emergency Shelter for sick members of the homeless population.

Since places like the Cornerstone Mission and the Hope Center are not designed to allow for social distancing requirements, many in the homeless community could find themselves with nowhere to go if the City did not step up.

The 100-bed, temporary shelter is now ready for use to provide a clean, climate-controlled facility for homeless people who are ill and have no other shelter options.

Civic Center food staff will provide three meals a day, along with laundry services.

In an effort to cut down on community spread, the beds are set up six feet apart and Rushmore Hall is partitioned into three areas, where individuals will be placed based on the severity of their symptoms.

"We are fools if we don't anticipate we're going to need this facility," said Mayor Steve Allender. "I hope the message that's being transmitted to the community here is that we are not wasting this lull in the action and that we're using this quiet time to plan and prepare for the worst."

The City said the Emergency Shelter is set to shut down no later than June 26th in order to allow for scheduled events to return to the Civic Center.