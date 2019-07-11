Emergency and disaster resolution passed for Lawrence County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) Harsh thunderstorms caused road and creek damage to Lawrence County.
Whitewood creek took the majority of the hit, causing tree and retaining wall damage.
Due to the amount of destruction from now and the past, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Team passed an emergency and disaster resolution.
To have this resolution pass the county needs to have a substantial amount of dollars in damages.
The declaration only pertains to public infrastructure, not private property.