Ellsworth to honor healthcare professionals with B-1 flyovers

B-1 bombers from the 28th Bomb Wing will conduct flyovers at facilities in Sturgis, Rapid City and Hot Springs on May 1 to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the war on COVID-19.

The flyovers, allowed as part of an approved training mission, are part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the countless heroes around the world battling COVID-19.

“This is one way we can show our extreme appreciation and admiration for all of the men and women in our area healthcare facilities who are working tirelessly to combat this virus and provide care for our families, friends and neighbors,” said. Col. David Doss, 28th BW commander. “Their dedication and commitment is truly inspiring. We simply cannot thank them enough for all they are doing and the sacrifices they are making.”

The estimated times and locations for the flyovers are:





Ft. Meade Veterans Administration Hospital, Sturgis, S.D. at 2:55 p.m.



Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, S.D. at 3:00 p.m.



Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital, Hot Springs, S.D. at 3:07 p.m.



Residents and staff are reminded to not gather in large groups and to maintain social distancing guidelines during the flyovers.

People living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the backbone of America’s global precision strike force passing overhead.

The B-1 can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.

Doss added that the B-1 will fly low and slow enough for everyone to admire and take in the awesome spectacle of the long-range strategic bombers. The base is encouraging everyone to take pictures and video and share them on social media.