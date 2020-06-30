Ellsworth gets new 28th Bomb Wing vice commander

The 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base has a new vice commander.

Col. Daniel Hoadley replaces Col. Eric Hresko who is retiring.

Hoadley was recently Air Force Global Strike Command’s B-21 Integration and System Management Office director. He was stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.

Hoadley received his commission in 2000 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. He has served as a pilot in the B-52 Stratofortress and the B-2 Spirit. Hoadley has more than 250 combat hours and 2,500 total flight hours.

