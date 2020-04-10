Ellsworth commander mandates face masks in several facilities

Patrons at several facilities on Ellsworth Air Force Base will now be required to wear protective face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Defense Commissary Agency policy is effective Saturday, April 11. The policy affects all patrons and employees at the base commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange facilities.

Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, recently authorized the voluntary wear of personally procured face coverings. The base is expecting a shipment of unit-purchased face coverings for distribution to Ellsworth personnel next week.

Ellsworth has been in Health Protection Condition level Charlie since March 25. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on Ellsworth, however, the base declared a public health emergency the same day it moved to HPCON Charlie to align base measures with existing precautionary measures, and help educate people in preventing potential widespread outbreak.

