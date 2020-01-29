Ellsworth airman killed in Afghanistan E-11A crash

An Ellsworth airman was one of the two people confirmed killed when their aircraft crashed in Afghanistan Jan. 27.

The airman, whose name was not released, was a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron.

“This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy,” said Col. David A. Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Every uniformed and civilian airman assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this airman will be greatly missed by all.”

The Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in the Ghazni Province. The E-11A is an electronic surveillance aircraft that transmits information for ground troops and connects forces in the area.

According to Air Force Magazine, the Air Force has four E-11As in theater, operated by the 430th Expeditionary Electronic combat Squadron out of Kandahar.

The Department of Defense is investigating the crash; but says it was not hostile fire.

