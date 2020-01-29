Ellsworth airman killed in Afghanistan E-11A crash

A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The aircraft crashed in Ghazni province on Monday, A U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, an American official said, adding that there were no indications so far it'd been brought down by enemy fire. (AP PhotolSaifullah Maftoon)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:42 PM, Jan 29, 2020

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - An Ellsworth airman was one of the two people confirmed killed when their aircraft crashed in Afghanistan Jan. 27.

The airman, whose name was not released, was a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron.

“This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy,” said Col. David A. Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Every uniformed and civilian airman assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this airman will be greatly missed by all.”

The Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in the Ghazni Province. The E-11A is an electronic surveillance aircraft that transmits information for ground troops and connects forces in the area.

According to Air Force Magazine, the Air Force has four E-11As in theater, operated by the 430th Expeditionary Electronic combat Squadron out of Kandahar.

The Department of Defense is investigating the crash; but says it was not hostile fire.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 