Ellsworth Air Force Base gets new wing commander

The 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base gets a new commander this month.

The Air Force announced Tuesday that Col. David A. Doss will take command of the B-1 bomber wing during a ceremony May 30.

Doss is no stranger to the wing or the community; having served as a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron from 1998 to 2002.

The colonel is currently the vice commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas; another B-1 bomber base.

He flew more than 380 combat hours; participating in operations Desert Fox, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

Doss has 2,500 total flight hours as a B-1 weapon systems officer and instructor.

The colonel was commissioned in 1995 after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute.

