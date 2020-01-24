Ellsworth AFB to conduct active shooter exercise

Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct an active shooter exercise Jan. 27 through Jan. 31.

The exercise is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to an active shooter incident.

During the exercise, residents on or near the base may hear announcements over the "giant voice" system, sirens, emergency vehicles and simulated gunfire.

Motorists may experience extended delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call to ensure services are not impacted.