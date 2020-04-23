Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies of coronavirus in Oklahoma

(Gray News) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother Don Reed Herring died of coronavirus Tuesday, she announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks during an interview in the media spin room, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after participating in the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Herring, 86, was an Air Force veteran, having joined at age 19, and was a combat veteran in Vietnam. “He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she said.

Echoing a theme familiar to those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic, she said, “I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”

Warren was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year. She recently endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

Another former Democratic candidate has experienced the illness of a loved one during this pandemic. The husband of Sen. Amy Klobuchar was hospitalized with the coronavirus in March. He has since recovered.

