Elevate Rapid City donates $25K corporate matching fund to UNITED We Stand

On Friday, April 3, Elevate Rapid City announced that the organization is pledging a $25,000 corporate match donation to the United Way of the Black Hills UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

This fund provides financial assistance to agencies providing services and resources for food, financial assistance, shelter and other basic needs.

“Supporting our friends, family, and neighbors who have been affected by this crisis is the right thing to do,” said Tom Johnson, President & CEO for Elevate Rapid City. “People are struggling with rent, childcare, housing, and food security. So it becomes a workforce issue, especially for our courageous and brave healthcare workers on the front line. Our mission is to Elevate the Rapid City region for everyone. We hope this plays a small role in fulfilling that goal.”

“We are greatly appreciative of the support from Elevate Rapid City for our UNITED We Stand Fund. We are also excited to share that all public donations will be matched 2:1 by Elevate! This is a prime example of community working collaboratively to solve these pressing needs. Many who have been impacted financially from this pandemic are our local small business owners and employees, and it’s important that we invest in their needs through non-profits providing necessary resources here in the Black Hills,” Jamie Toennies, Executive Director, United Way of the Black Hills.