Eighth annual Theater on the Run happening in Spearfish

The eighth annual Theater on the Run presented by The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center will be Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 13 at 10 a.m. for $35 each and must be bought in advance. Tickets are available at The Matthews' art gallery during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by phone at (605) 642-7973. You can also purchase tickets online at www.matthewsopera.com.

This event has sold out for the past seven years. There are only 104 tickets available per evening, or 208 total tickets for both nights.

Theater on the Run is an event where the audience moves from various locations, following each play. Each of the four groups of 25 audience members starts out at a different venue. After each group has enjoyed a 15-20 minute play, the audience rotates to the next location to view the next play. This will continue until the grand finale, where all four groups will meet in the Matthews Opera House for the last show. Each ticket you buy will have the name of your “start” location--the location you need to be at 6:00 p.m. on the day of your performance.

The $35 ticket price includes all five one-act plays and appetizers provided at the venues. Each venue will be offering non-alcoholic and/or adult beverages for cash sale.

The Sept. 7 play locations are:

Common Grounds

Green Oven

Jacket Zone

Blackbird

The Matthews Theater

The Sept. 14 play locations are:

Good Earth

The Venue

Studio 621

Mad Platter

The Matthews Theater