Eight part-time deputies sworn in for the rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn't officially roll into town until Friday -- but starting tomorrow extra law enforcement officers will be patrolling the Black Hills area, in order to handle the increased traffic.

8 officers who come from South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa were sworn are in as Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies for the week of the rally.

The deputies will serve areas in Wall, Keystone, and Hill City

The officers will be wearing bright yellow shirts and doing foot patrols -- making them easy to spot -- and aim to be of any assistance to anyone who needs it.

"Sometimes a big part of our job is helping people with instructions, directions, sometimes it is where to eat where the restaurants are, hotels trying to find where their reservation is too. We do a lot of that stuff too." says Willie Whelchell, Chief Deputy

Whelchell added that now is the best time to remind drivers to make sure they double-check their blind spots, as motorcycles begin to roll through the streets.