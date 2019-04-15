Eggstravaganza set for Main Street Square

It is time to take the kids and hop on down to Rapid City’s Main Street Square for the annual Eggstravaganza.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; with an Easter egg hunt in Memorial Park, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Eggstravaganza is free and open to the public.

The egg hunt, featuring 10,000 eggs, will be held at Legacy Commons Playground in Memorial Park promptly at 11 a.m. There will be a separate area for children up to 3 years old to hunt for eggs.

Children will have an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and snap photos with him beginning at 11 a.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunity, as a professional photographer will not be provided.

There is something fun for everyone in the Kidz Zone, including the Main Street Square Fun Egg-spress train and inflatable bounce houses. Travis Cummings, event emcee and game host, will provide family-friendly entertainment on the Main Street Square stage throughout the event. Have your face painted, participate in a bunny-themed project, pet alpacas at the Caputa Alpacas station, or grab a bite to eat from a food vendor.

“Everybody’s favorite bunny will be at Main Street Square for an afternoon of spring fun,” said Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Main Street Square. “The fun starts promptly at 11 a.m. kicking off with our egg hunt at Legacy Commons Playground. Don’t be late!”

For more information on Eggstravaganza and other events at Main Street Square, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com, call 605-716-7979, or stop by the Main Street Square office at 512 Main Street, Suite 980.

