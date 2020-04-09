Eggs donated to Feeding South Dakota based on SDSU free throws made

Feeding South Dakota and South Dakota State Men's and Women's basketball had an EGG-cellent idea to get protein to hungry families.

Dakota Layers, a farm in Flandreau, partnered with both SDSU basketball teams.

For every free throw made in Frost Arena, Dakota Layers donated a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

This year, the Jackrabbits made 441 free throws at home. But, Dakota Layers added an additional 99 dozen eggs, bringing the total donation to 540 dozen eggs.

On Wednesday, the donation was made, and the Feeding South Dakota Communications Coordinator says a donation that is so closely tied to the identity of our state is special.

"Our largest industry is agriculture and it's so neat that we have partners in our state that care about local people, giving back, supporting communities, and we are seeing so much of that since this crisis has began," said Jennifer Stensaas, a Communications Coordinator with Feeding South Dakota.

These eggs will be shared in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City.

