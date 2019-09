An Edgemont man has been identified as the person who died in a four-wheeler rollover Tuesday, Sept. 17, west of the town.

David Johnson, 64, reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Coffee Flats Road and U.S. Highway 18. It went into a ditch and rolled.

Johnson and his passenger, 38-year-old Matthew Max of Edgemont, were thrown from the ATV. Max had minor injuries.