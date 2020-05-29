Eating at home more? You might invest in a food processor

With millions of people unable to head out to their local restaurants and self-quarantining in full effect in many parts of the country, you're probably cooking a lot more homemade meals.

(Consumer Reports)

Consumer Reports says a food processor can help you with all of that chopping and prepping. We've got expert recommendations to help you conquer all those kitchen tasks!

"It's nice to just be able to throw a casserole together," Laura Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom has been using her food processor almost daily since her company implemented a remote working policy.

"So I've been using it to shred cheese which is way quicker than doing it by hand," she added.

Nordstrom is not the only one. Perry Santanachote covers small appliances for Consumer Reports and says her processor has also been a huge help while she works from home.

"If you find yourself routinely cooking for a crowd or like to prep multiple batches of a recipe, a larger food processor can handle lots of chopping, slicing and shredding. And smaller food choppers are helpful when you need to prep only a handful of something like herbs or nuts," Santanachote explained.

Consumer Reports' runs a series of food prepping tests to find the best of each variety.

Testers grate Parmesan cheese, running it through these sieves to check consistency. Bricks of cheddar and bunches of carrots are fed into the machines to assess shredding. Onions and almonds are used to check chopping.

Different tasks pose different challenges and yield different results.

If chopping, grating and pureeing in small batches is your priority, save some money and consider this Ninja Master Prep Professional. It scored very well in CR's tests and costs just $60.

If you want capacity and performance, you'll have to pay a lot more. This Breville Sous Chef outperformed all of the larger processors but it costs $400.

For less money and noise, CR also recommends the $180 Cuisinart Custom.

While many food processor parts are dishwasher safe, CR recommends hand washing each part separately.

