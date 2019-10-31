Easy way to replace your Social Security card

Social security is expanding their service options with the ability to replace your lost social security card directly from the website.

The qualifications for this service is that you must be a U.S. citizen 18 or older, a U.S. mailing address, and an online account.

To set up an account, just visit Social Security website and go to my social security link in the bottom left hand corner.

Tyler works for the Social Security Administration and he said there's more.

"And then lastly the most important part, you would need a drivers license or state ID from a participating state and of course South Dakota is one of those," said Tyler.

It will take close to two weeks before you receive it in the mail.