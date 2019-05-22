Eastern plains experiencing flooding after heavy rain

The powerful storm that brought rain and snow to western South Dakota is now causing flooding in the Cottonwood, Wasta, Interior and Philip area. Many other locations western South Dakota are experiencing flooding, too.

As of Wednesday evening, members of the Wall and Quinn Volunteer Fire Departments are helping folks in Philip sandbag in town to prevent the rising waters to enter the town more than what it has.

Flood warnings are in effect for the White River, Cheyenne River, Bad River, Belle Fourche River and the Little Missouri River . Many other area roadways are experiencing water flowing over them. If you ever encounter a flooded roadway, be sure to turn around and find an alternate route. You never know how the road condition is under the floodwaters. Remember the slogan: turn around, don't drown.

More updates will be coming about all of the flooding throughout the day Thursday.