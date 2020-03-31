Easter egg hunt turned virtual in Sturgis

The Sturgis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt with some Chamber Members.

From April 5 to 11, participating businesses will have "hidden" virtual eggs on their websites or social media.

Once hunters find an egg, they should screenshot the whole page.

"It's the time of year where we're thinking about spring, and, you know, a lot of people are celebrating Easter," said Veronica Grosek, Executive Director of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce. "So, it's an opportunity to just bring everyone together, but right now specifically, since a lot of those opportunities have been cancelled, we really still want to offer that to the Sturgis community and outside of the Sturgis community because I think that we all kind of need a little bit of a morale boost right now. So, it's just to bring people together and have a little fun and support our chamber members as well."

Once hunters collect fifteen eggs, they should email them to Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce for review.

Hunters will be entered to win a special basket or a $100 gift card.

See the event Facebook page Sturgis Virtual Egg Hunt!