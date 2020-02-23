Early week snow set to impact the area

Clouds will move into the area overnight and a few snow showers may begin to fall for parts of Wyoming and near the hills after midnight and around the start of the day. Snow for Monday will generally be on the lighter side with little to no accumulation expected. See photo two below. Many will have a break in the action by midday, but snow will return from the north and this is where some of the heavier snow is expected to fall. Winter Weather Alerts are in place for parts of the area where the heavier snow is expected to fall. See the first photo below for more details.

More snow will return from the north Monday evening and continue through Tuesday morning. This is where the majority of the snow accumulations will happen. See the third photo at the bottom of the article. Moderate to heavy snow will make roads slippery across the majority of the area much of Monday night and especially for your Tuesday morning commute. Be sure to allow for extra time Tuesday morning to get to work, school or wherever you need to be. The fourth photo at the bottom of the article talks about the total snow accumulations for Monday AND Tuesday. The map is valid by Tuesday afternoon. Snow will exit the area midday Tuesday through the early afternoon.

It will be pretty windy starting Monday morning with gusts up to 40 mph through the day. Some gusts could reach 50 mph at times Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. The winds will diminish by Tuesday afternoon and evening as the snow moves out of the area. Strong winds will lower visibility and blow snow over roadways, making difficult driving conditions even worse. The fifth photo will show expected wind gusts across the area during this storm.

Conditions improve through the second half of the week with sunshine returning along with some warmer air. By the weekend, highs are expected to make it back into the 50s, which will melt much of the snow for the plains.