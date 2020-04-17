Early voting began Friday, April 17

2020 is a presidential election year and early voting began Friday.

Brenda McGruder is the Lawrence County auditor highly encourages everyone to vote, but this year, to do it via absentee ballot to avoid gathering at polling places.

She thinks the number of absentee voters will be up considerably because of the presidential election and concerns about Coronavirus.

In 2018, 833 voted absentee in Lawrence county and 857 in 2016.

"Voting is important no matter when, but absentee voting is a secure and convenient way for people to vote that might have difficulties getting to the polling place and especially with the coronavirus and the mandates of social distancing," said McGruder.

Early voting is open until Monday, June 1.

See the Secretary of State's voter information portal for more details and any changes that may occur because of COVID-19.



South Dakota Secretary of StateCORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Election Updates and Information