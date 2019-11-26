Early preparations for Thanksgiving started

Thanksgiving prep is starting early, with one organization getting ready for the big day.

The Knights of Columbus kicked off preparation for their 37th annual Thanksgiving meal.

This year, St. Thomas More High School is serving as their base of operations where the organization is prepping and cooking turkeys all day.

With a total of thirty-two turkeys for over six hundred people, the chairman for the event Fred Berendse is excited to give back to those who need it.

"Well, I think it's important because now we have the opportunity to express our faith in action, not just by words and I think that's what it's all about," said Berendse.

Everyone who needs a warm meal is welcome the dinner will be taking place this Thursday at St. Thomas More High School between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

