Eagle Butte man sentenced for meth trafficking

An Eagle Butte man convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on May 4.

Calvin Donald Edwards, Jr., age 41, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Edwards was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 14, 2020. He pled guilty on Feb. 10, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 1, 2019, wherein Edwards knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute approximately 39 grams of methamphetamine in Eagle Butte.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement.

Edwards was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.