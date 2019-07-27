ESPN: David Ortiz out of hospital, to rehab at home

Former Boston Red Sox hitter David Ortiz was released from the hospital on Friday, according to an ESPN source.

Ortiz had been in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston since June 10, a day after being shot in the Dominican Republic.

A family source told ESPN that Ortiz, 43, will receive round-the-clock nursing care at home and will be visited regularly by his doctor.

Ortiz has undergone three surgeries related to the gunshot wound and complications. Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine have been removed.

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting of another man and Ortiz was an unintended target.

