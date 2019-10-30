EMT has aneurysm while trying to save fellow EMT who suffered a stroke

An emergency medical technician ended up in critical condition after trying to save another EMT who suffered a stroke.

New York EMT Raymond Wang, left, suffered an aneurysm while trying to help Liam Glinane, right, a fellow EMT who'd just had a stroke. (Source: WCBS/FDNY/CNN)

On Oct. 17, 47-year-old Lt. Raymond Wang with the New York City Fire Department was on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, responding to an ambulance that had veered off the road and was involved in a fender-bender.

Behind the wheel of the crashed ambulance was 63-year-old Liam Glinane, a fellow FDNY EMT who’d just had a stroke.

Wang jumped out to help his unconscious colleague when he suffered an aneurysm that doctors said is fatal for 20% of patients.

"Mr. Wang had a particularly severe form of it, where he was in a life-threatening condition when he arrived here,” said Dr. Stephen Waterford with Mount Sinai Hospital. “His lungs and heart were not working, and he had no blood flow to his right leg."

Fortunately for both men, Wang had been doing a ride-along with a doctor from Elmhurst Hospital, who stepped in to treat both EMTs while waiting for extra help.

On Wednesday, a crowd of FDNY firefighters and paramedics cheered on Wang as he was discharged from Mount Sinai Hospital.

Doctors said Wang is expected to make a full recovery and is already itching to be back on duty.

Glinane is still in recovery at Mount Sinai Hospital, but he’s said to be in good spirits.

