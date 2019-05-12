Dusty Johnson supports bill aimed at saving kids' lives

A study says nearly 700,000 children are abused in the nation every year.

A piece of legislation aimed at saving kids' lives is making its way through the U.S. legislature.

On Wednesday, the House Education and Labor Committee unanimously passed the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

The bill would reinforce the capacity of child protective service agencies, improve the sharing quality of data to support victims, and foster evidence-based strategies to treat and prevent abuse.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson, an original cosponsor of the bill, says the unanimous committee vote is a great instance where Republicans and Democrats worked together to protect our nation's youth.

"And you see how lives can be rebuilt, about how we can help these children, heal, move forward, and build better lives. If we want healthy communities, safe communities, vibrant communities, we have to make sure we're doing right by our young people. Reauthorizing CAPTA is one important part of that," Dusty Johnson says, South Dakota Congressman.

The bill heads to the House floor next.