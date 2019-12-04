Dupree High School basketball player dies during practice

Authorities say a boys basketball player in South Dakota died suddenly during practice.

Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore said the team was doing wind sprints when the Dupree High School student collapsed Monday evening. Life-saving measures were performed until emergency responders arrived. Cudmore says he drove the ambulance to Indian Health Services in Eagle Butte, while attempts to revive the player continued.

The Argus Leader reports authorities have not released the name of the student or his cause of death.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Dupree is a town of about 525 people located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Rapid City on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

