Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

If you have prescription medicine around that you don't need any more, Saturday is the day to get rid of it.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

That means you can safety drop off your unneeded medication and make sure it stays out of the wrong hands.

In Rapid City, the drop-off box will be set up in the lobby of the Public Safety Building on Kansas Street and will be open from 10am to 2pm.

They'll take over the counter medicines, vitamins, pet medicines, ointments and lotions, inhalers, liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers and medicine samples along with the obvious, prescription medicines.

It also beats flushing them.

Rapid City Police evidence specialist Jerrell Lewellen says, "For one thing, we want to make sure we preserve our water supply. and another, this is totally anonymous. You just bring your drugs in and get rid of them. We'll dispose of them properly and keep them out of the hands of children and others who might abuse them."

In addition to Rapid City, the DEA says there will also be collection sites Saturday at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office in Deadwood, the Spearfish Police Department, the police departments in Newcastle and Sundance in Wyoming and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Kyle and Pine Ridge.

