Driver of car that killed 1-year-old girl sentenced to 15 years in prison

George Matousek, 38, is sentenced to 15 years in prison for the Oct. 5, 2018 death of 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon in a Rapid City crash. (KOTA TV)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a crash that killed 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon in October 2018.

George Matousek, 38, appeared in court via video link and asked Judge Jeff Connolly for mercy; and for a second chance for rehabilitation. Connolly says he did not consider a probation sentence because he did not think it would serve as a deterrent, as well as claiming Matousek is a risk to the public.

Matousek earlier pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter. Prosecutors say Matousek was driving 75 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit another car at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street, killing Mackayla

It took almost a year before an arrest warrant was issued for Matousek, who had fled the scene. He wasn’t arrested until he was found in Spokane, Wash., in October 2019

