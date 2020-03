A 55-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a pickup crash on U.S. Highway 212, north of Newell.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash was about 7:45 a.m., 30 miles north of Newell. The driver was eastbound on Highway 212 when the pickup went across the road and into a ditch, rolling.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup and died at the scene.