Driver accused of using 30-can beer pack as booster seat for 2-year-old

A driver in Canada was charged with failing to properly secure a child after police say he strapped a toddler to a beer case instead of a car seat.

Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a 22-year-old driver, who has not been unidentified, early Tuesday morning, according to CTV News.

Police say a 2-year-old child was also in the car, sitting on a 30-can case of beer. The driver had allegedly put the case on the seat of his car and strapped the child to it, CP24 reports.

The toddler was not injured, but police charged the driver with failing to ensure the child was properly restrained.

A child seat was brought to the driver, and Family and Children’s Services was notified of the incident, according to CTV News.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation notes the province’s Highway Traffic Act requires children under the age of 8 use a certified child car seat or booster seat, with different regulations depending on their height and weight.

