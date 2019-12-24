Drive sober or get pulled over

In 2018 in South Dakota, 54 people were killed and 541 were injured due to impaired drivers.

WIth the holidays coming around, that often means holiday parties.

The Sheriff's Office and Police Department are teaming up for a campaign to remind people not to drink and drive.

They will be also adding more officers and deputies on the streets between December 24th and January first dedicated to keeping the streets safe from drunk drivers.

And the Rapid City Police Department says there is no reason to drive under the influence.

"In this day and age, there is absolutely zero excuses for getting a DUI. We have so many options when it comes to finding a sober ride. You can call a friend, a family member, you can hail a taxi, you can utilize a ride-share service like lyft or uber," said Medina. "All these things make it super simple to get yourself a sober driver, there really is no reason to get behind the wheel of a car if you've been consuming alcohol."

Safety officials want to remind you, that if you're going to drink: Don't drive. Either plan ahead for a designated driver or call a Lyft, an Uber, or a taxi to get you home safely.