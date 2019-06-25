Dream Design International hits a setback

The Rapid City public works committee is giving Dream Design International more time to fix its current preliminary development plan for a new cul-de-sac.

The development is planned to extend west of Minnesota street and will house more than 40 units.

The city is holding back on moving further because of two significant issues in regards to city code.

One factor is that there is currently only one way into the area.

The other concern is the quantity of water for the residence, and the ease of access for first responders if there was an emergency.

"We're just trying to work with the consultant and the developers to see if we can come up with a solution that provides safe housing that is safe for the residence safe for people and safe for emergency responders if there is an issue," says city engineer, Ted Johnson.

Another meeting will be held on July ninth to determine whether or not Dream Design International can continue with their plans.

This gives the developer and the city more time to connect in hopes to resolve the issues at hand.